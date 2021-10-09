Biden Blocks Trump Request to Withhold Documents Related to January 6 Riot - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Biden administration has blocked former President Donald Trump's request to withhold documents pertaining to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol complex from a congressional investigative committee, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The administration takes the events of January 6 very seriously, as the President said on its six month anniversary... The President's dedicated to ensuring that something like that could never happen again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations, including the January 6 Select Committee to bring to light what happened," Psaki said during a press briefing. "As a part of this process, the President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that have been provided to us by the National Archives.

"

Psaki in September foreshadowed the official decision not to withhold the records when she said that Biden would not resort to executive privilege with respect to Trump's activities and communications on January 6, and planned to provide all necessary information.

The decision authorizes the National Archives to hand over documents requested by the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack. The documents contain information regarding Trump's actions and communications throughout the day on January 6.