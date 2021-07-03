UrduPoint.com
Biden Boosts Federal Funding For Florida Building Collapse Disaster Aid - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Biden Boosts Federal Funding for Florida Building Collapse Disaster Aid - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) President Joe Biden has expanded the Federal government emergency assistance to the state of Florida to finance increased protective measures following the Surfside building collapse, in which more than 160 people are believed to have lost their lives, the White House announced on Friday.

"Today, President Joseph Biden made additional assistance available to the State of Florida by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in the State of Florida as a result of the Surfside Building Collapse," the White House said in a statement.

Under the emergency declaration issued on June 25, federal aid was made available for the Individuals and Households Program under the Stafford Act and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, was set at 75 percent of costs, the statement noted.

"Under the President's order today, the federal share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program has been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs," the statement said.

The funding will continue until July 24, the statement added.

More Stories From World

