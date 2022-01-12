UrduPoint.com

Biden Boosts Supply Of COVID-19 Test Kits To Schools To 10Mln Per Month - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Biden Boosts Supply of COVID-19 Test Kits to Schools to 10Mln Per Month - White House

The Biden administration is increasing the supply of testing kits to schools in the United States to 10 million per month in order to keep them open amid the increase of coronavirus cases from the Omicron variant, the White House announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Biden administration is increasing the supply of testing kits to schools in the United States to 10 million per month in order to keep them open amid the increase of coronavirus cases from the Omicron variant, the White House announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Through these new initiatives, the administration will increase the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month," the release said. "These additional tests will help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test-to-stay programs."

With the additional tests, the Biden administration will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the United States in November of 2021, the release said.

"These efforts have resulted in 96% of schools open in-person in January 2022, up from 46% of schools in January 2021," the release added.

The Biden administration had also given $130 billion to the Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief fund to safely reopen schools and address students' academic and mental health needs and $10 billion in the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) cooperative agreement to support testing for students and staff, according to the release.

Related Topics

White House United States January November From Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, Allies United in Seeing Some of Russian Securi ..

US, Allies United in Seeing Some of Russian Security Proposals as Nonstarters - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Company, 7 Individuals - Tre ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi departs on completion of two-day Spain ..

FM Qureshi departs on completion of two-day Spain visit

3 minutes ago
 Yawar Bukhari inaugurates Rehabilitation Center fo ..

Yawar Bukhari inaugurates Rehabilitation Center for Special Children

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan views Congo as key country in African con ..

Pakistan views Congo as key country in African continent: COAS

3 minutes ago
 State of Emergency to Be Lifted in Several Kazakh ..

State of Emergency to Be Lifted in Several Kazakh Regions on Thursday - Decree

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.