Biden Boosts Supply of COVID-19 Test Kits to Schools to 10Mln Per Month - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Biden administration is increasing the supply of testing kits to schools in the United States to 10 million per month in order to keep them open amid the increase of coronavirus cases from the Omicron variant, the White House announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Through these new initiatives, the administration will increase the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month," the release said. "These additional tests will help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test-to-stay programs."

With the additional tests, the Biden administration will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the United States in November of 2021, the release said.

"These efforts have resulted in 96% of schools open in-person in January 2022, up from 46% of schools in January 2021," the release added.

The Biden administration had also given $130 billion to the Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief fund to safely reopen schools and address students' academic and mental health needs and $10 billion in the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) cooperative agreement to support testing for students and staff, according to the release.