Biden Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Claim, Says Incident 'Never Happened'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden ended more than a month of silence to deny allegations he sexually assaulted former Senate aide Tara Reade nearly 17 years ago.

"They aren't true. This never happened," Biden said in a statement.

The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate urged what he called responsible news organizations to examine and evaluate "the fill and growing record of inconsistences in her [Reade's] story, which has changed repeatedly in both big and small ways."

In addition, Biden called for a search of the National Archives for any record of Reade having filed a complaint about the 1993 incident in which she claims she was embraced and fondled by Biden in a Senate office building.

Biden rejected calls to release personal Senate papers that remain sealed at the University of Delaware, claiming the material does not deal with personnel matters.

Although Biden's presidential campaign has frequently denied the allegation, Friday's statement marked the first time Biden himself publicly addressed it.