Biden Breaks US Popular Vote Record - Results

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Biden Breaks US Popular Vote Record - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential challenger broke a 12-year-old record in popular votes, set by Barack Obama, results revealed on Wednesday.

Biden so far has garnered 70,005,568 or 50.2 percent of votes while current President Donald Trump has 67,290,388 or 48.2 percent, the official returns posted by Fox news showed.

In 2008, Obama - with Biden as Vice President - set a record by winning the election with 69,498,516 or 52.9 percent of votes.

In the meantime, Biden and Trump have a chance to improve their current results, as there are still millions of uncounted ballots across the country.

Biden is ahead in the electoral college vote count 238-214, but six states too close to call are still counting ballots.

