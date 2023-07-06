Open Menu

Biden Briefed By Staff On Cocaine Found At White House - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Biden Briefed by Staff on Cocaine Found at White House - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed by his staff regarding the cocaine found at the West Wing of the White House, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We have confidence that the Secret Service is going to get to the bottom of this.

As you all know, the President follows all the reporting here and he certainly was briefed by his staff on everything that we know so far," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, a suspicious substance was discovered at the White House that caused a call for a brief evacuation. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, media reported.

The president's son Hunter, who has been involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was in the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, the report said.

Related Topics

Corruption Drugs White House Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

9 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

30 minutes ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

30 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

30 minutes ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

38 minutes ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

38 minutes ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

38 minutes ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looki ..

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining N ..

39 minutes ago
 Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

54 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security ..

Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security Posture in Light of Teixeira ..

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle ..

Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle, mainpuri

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World