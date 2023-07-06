Biden Briefed by Staff on Cocaine Found at White House - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed by his staff regarding the cocaine found at the West Wing of the White House, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We have confidence that the Secret Service is going to get to the bottom of this.

As you all know, the President follows all the reporting here and he certainly was briefed by his staff on everything that we know so far," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, a suspicious substance was discovered at the White House that caused a call for a brief evacuation. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, media reported.

The president's son Hunter, who has been involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was in the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, the report said.