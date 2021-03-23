UrduPoint.com
Biden Briefed On Deadly Colorado Shooting, Psaki Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has been informed of the Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting that reportedly left several people dead, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," Psaki wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Boulder Police Department said in a statement that law enforcement officers had responded to a shooting at a local grocery store in the US state of Colorado.

The Wall Street Journal reported citing law enforcement officials that at least six people, including a police officer, were killed in the shooting.

Local media footage showed the suspected gunman apprehended by the authorities.

