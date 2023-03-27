UrduPoint.com

Biden Briefed On Deadly Nashville Elementary School Shooting - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Biden Briefed on Deadly Nashville Elementary School Shooting - White House

US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting at an elementary school in Nashville that left seven people dead, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting at an elementary school in Nashville that left seven people dead, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"The president has been briefed on the situation, our team is in contact with the DOJ (Department of Justice) and local officials about what is known so far," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at the Covenant grade school in Nashville, Tennessee earlier on Monday. Responding officers swiftly shot and killed the alleged suspect, a female who appeared to be in her teens, according to the Nashville police department.

Related Topics

Dead Police White House Nashville

Recent Stories

IGP for efficient investigation department

IGP for efficient investigation department

7 minutes ago
 PEIRA to expand its registration network through e ..

PEIRA to expand its registration network through engaging stakeholders

7 minutes ago
 First Citizens to acquire collapsed Silicon Valley ..

First Citizens to acquire collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

6 minutes ago
 Most Orthodox Jews in Israel Back Judicial Reform ..

Most Orthodox Jews in Israel Back Judicial Reform - Poll

7 minutes ago
 UN Says 'Concerned' by Tensions Amid Russia's Plan ..

UN Says 'Concerned' by Tensions Amid Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical Nukes in B ..

7 minutes ago
 Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.