Biden Briefed on Deadly Nashville Elementary School Shooting - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting at an elementary school in Nashville that left seven people dead, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"The president has been briefed on the situation, our team is in contact with the DOJ (Department of Justice) and local officials about what is known so far," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at the Covenant grade school in Nashville, Tennessee earlier on Monday. Responding officers swiftly shot and killed the alleged suspect, a female who appeared to be in her teens, according to the Nashville police department.