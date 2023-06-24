Open Menu

Biden Briefed On Developments In Russia Concerning Wagner PMC's Prigozhin - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Biden Briefed on Developments in Russia Concerning Wagner PMC's Prigozhin - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed on developments in Russia concerning Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge told Sputnik.

"Yes," Hodge said on Friday when asked if Biden had been briefed on the developing situation in Russia.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Prigozhin's case, according to the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media White House Company Vladimir Putin Criminals

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

5 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

6 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

6 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

6 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

6 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

6 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

6 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

7 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

7 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

7 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

7 hours ago

More Stories From World