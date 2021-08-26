Biden Briefed on Explosion Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion outside Kabul airport, CNN reported on Thursday, citing the White House officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion outside Kabul airport, CNN reported on Thursday, citing the White House officials.

Moments earlier, the Pentagon confirmed the explosion outside the airport. Reporters said, citing eyewitnesses, that the suicide explosion was followed by small arms fire.