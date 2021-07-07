Biden Briefed on Latest Cyber Attack, Says Incident Caused Minimal Damage to US Businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has been updated on the recent ransomware attack against the IT management software company Kaseya by the Russia-linked REvil hacking group, and there appears to be minimal damage to US businesses.

"I received an update from my national security team this morning. It appears to have caused minimal damage to US businesses, but we're still gathering information for the full extent of the attack, and I'm going to have more to say about this in the next several days," Biden said during a briefing at the White House.