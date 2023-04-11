Biden Briefed on Leaks of Secret US Intelligence Related to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the leak of classified US intelligence related to Ukraine's battle plans for a spring counteroffensive against Russian forces, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"The President has been briefed. He was first briefed late last week when we all got word that there were some documents out there and he has been briefed and in contact with national security officials throughout the weekend. So he has been briefed," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that US officials have been in contact with relevant allies and partners, at very high levels, over the last few days on this matter.

Last week, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East.

Some of the materials exposed alleged weaknesses of the Ukrainian air defense and low ammunition stock.

A source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the broadcaster that Kiev had already changed some of its military plans because of the leak.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on reports about the leaks that Russia has no doubts the US and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, with the level of their involvement gradually rising over time.