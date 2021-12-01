UrduPoint.com

Biden Briefed On Michigan School Shooting, To Receive Regular Updates - White House

Biden Briefed on Michigan School Shooting, to Receive Regular Updates - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has been briefed and will continue to receive updates on the Michigan high school shooting that left three students dead and six people wounded, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"In advance of a tour and remarks at Dakota County Technical College, President Biden was was told of the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan by his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan," Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday. "The traveling team will remain in close touch with the team back at the White House and provide regular updates to the President as new information surfaces."

