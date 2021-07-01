Biden Briefed on Rescue Efforts at Collapsed Florida Building by Governor, Mayor

US President Joe Biden has received a briefing on rescue efforts at the collapsed residential building site in Surfside, Florida as the search and rescue operations have entered the eighth day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US President Joe Biden has received a briefing on rescue efforts at the collapsed residential building site in Surfside, Florida as the search and rescue operations have entered the eighth day.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were among the officials at the briefing.

"We're not going anywhere," Biden said, urging those at the table to "tell me what you need.

"

He added that it is necessary to provide families of the victims with psychological help in the days and months that follow.

The tragedy in Surfside took place in the early hours of Thursday morning last week when a 12-story residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 18 with 147 residents still unaccounted for.The US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology has launched a probe into the incident.