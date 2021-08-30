Biden Briefed on Rocket Attack at Kabul Airport - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden was informed of the recent rocket attack on the Kabul airport, and was reassured that the evacuation from the militant-controlled country is running uninterrupted, the White House reported on Monday.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed the President on the rocket attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport. The President was informed that operations continue uninterrupted," the statement said.

In addition, Biden reconfirmed his order that the US military should "redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground."

On Monday, five rockets were fired toward the Kabul airport, a US official told ABC news. The US military activated the C-RAM missile defense at the airport, however it is still unknown whether all rockets were successfully intercepted and who stands behind the attack.

No casualties among US personnel were reported.