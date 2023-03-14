Biden Briefed on Russian Fighter Jet Forcing Down US Drone Over Black Sea - Kirby

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed President Joe Biden on the incident involving a Russian fighter jet and a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan briefed President Joe Biden on the incident involving a Russian fighter jet and a US Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Earlier in the day, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a release that a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea. EUCOM added that the incident resulted in a "complete loss" of the MQ-9 drone.

"The President was briefed by the national security adviser about this incident earlier this morning," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that it is not an uncommon occurrence for US aircraft to be intercepted by Russian aircraft over the Black Sea and there have been other intercepts over the past weeks.