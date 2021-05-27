Biden Briefed on San Jose, California Shooting Situation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the active shooting situation that left the shooter and eight others dead earlier in the day in San Jose, California, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The President has been briefed on the mass shooting and the tragic loss of life in San Jose by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall. The White House continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with local officials to offer any assistance as needed," the White House said in a statement.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning in a rail yard where both the shooter and the victims worked.

There is currently no known motive for the shooting.

Investigators are still processing the scene. It is currently unknown whether the shooter was shot and killed by responding officers or whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. A nearby house fire is believed to be connected to the shooting, having purportedly been started by the suspected shooter prior to the incident at the rail yard. Officials are currently investigating that location as well.