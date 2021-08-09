UrduPoint.com

Biden Briefed On Taliban Offensive In Afghanistan, No Change In Plans - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden was informed on Sunday about the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) offensive in Afghanistan and the seizure of several regional centers, but the troop pullout plan remains unchanged, the New York Times reported, citing sources in the administration.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban said they had gained control of the provinces of Kunduz and Sar-e Pol, though the Afghan authorities denied these claims. The militants also said they had taken the city of Taleqan, the center of the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar.

On Saturday, the radical movement claimed to have seized control of the southwestern province of Nimruz, as well as the northern province of Jowzjan. The deputy governor of Jowzjan confirmed that the province had been lost to the Taliban. In response, the US dispatched B-52 bombers to suppress their territorial advances.

Concerning the situation, the US presidential aides are in close contact with the country's embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul, and senior defense officials have communicated over the phone about the Taliban's offensive, the newspaper said.

At the same time, a senior official in the administration said Biden and his advisers did not intend to change their plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by the end of August, according to the New York Times. The official noted that the White House's strategy in this regard remains unchanged, while the Pentagon is ready to provide the Afghan authorities with necessary resources, the newspaper stated.

The standoff between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been aggravated lately, and the Islamist movement overran rural and border regions and started the offensive on the large cities.

