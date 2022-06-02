UrduPoint.com

Biden Briefed On Tulsa Shooting, White House Offers Support To Local Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting at a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma that left at least four dead, the White House said in a statement.

Earlier, police said four were killed in a shooting at St. Francis hospital campus in the city of Tulsa.

"President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support," the statement said on Wednesday.

Tulsa City Councilman Jayme Fowler told the KOTV local broadcaster that the suspect killed himself.

