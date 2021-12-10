Biden, Bucharest 9 Leaders Agree to Cooperate to Ease Border Crisis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of countries representing NATO "eastern flank" discussed Ukraine and how to work together to de-escalate its border crisis with Russia, the White House announced in a readout of the conversation.

"President Joseph Biden spoke today with the B9 group of our eastern flank NATO Allies ... (and) discussed Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border and the need for a united, ready, and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of Allies," the readout said on Thursday.

Biden emphasized the continued US commitment to Transatlantic security and its "sacred commitment" to NATO's Article 5 regarding collective defense, the readout said.

"President Biden stressed the US commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all our transatlantic allies and partners as we work towards de-escalation of the current crisis through deterrence, defense, and dialogue," the readout added.

Biden spoke with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Estonian President Alar Karis, Hungarian President Janos Ader, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger.