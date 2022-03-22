UrduPoint.com

Biden Call With Leaders Of UK, France, Germany Lasts From 11:14 Am - 12:12 Pm- White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The call between US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy lasted for almost an hour and ended soon past noon, the White House said on Monday.

"The call with President Biden and leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy ran from 11:14 am ET to 12:12 pm ET," the White House said in a statement.

The leaders were due to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the "coordinated responses" to Russia's special military operation in that country, according to the White House schedule.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics request to help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that it only targets military infrastructure. Russia has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

More Stories From World

