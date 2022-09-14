UrduPoint.com

Biden Called Unions, Companies In Effort To Avert Looming Rail Strike - White House

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Biden Called Unions, Companies in Effort to Avert Looming Rail Strike - White House

US President Joe Biden called unions and companies during his trip to Boston on Monday to avert a looming freight rail strike, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden called unions and companies during his trip to Boston on Monday to avert a looming freight rail strike, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Just yesterday, while he was in Boston, the President called both the unions and the companies to avert a (railway) strike," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is currently working with other modes of transportation in the United States, including truckers and air freight carriers, to see if they can "step in and keep goods moving" in case of the rail shutdown, Jean-Pierre said.

The White House has also been working with relevant agencies to assess what supply chains and commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions, Jean-Pierre added.

Starting on Monday, US freight railroads stopped accepting a number of hazardous materials for shipment, including chlorine and ammonia, a key component of about three-quarters of all fertilizers, to ensure that such cargo is not left on an unattended or unsecured train in the event of a work stoppage due to an impasse in labor negotiations, the Association of American Railroads said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads told Sputnik negotiating parties are meeting and working hard to try to reach an agreement.

The US Chamber of Commerce warned that a potential rail strike would lead to an "economic disaster" and called on Congress to be prepared to intervene.

Also on Monday, about 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association went on a three-day strike in what is described as the largest strike of private-sector nurses in US history.

Related Topics

White House Lead Boston United States Chamber Turkish Lira Congress Commerce Event All Agreement

Recent Stories

CM aide inspects process to dewater inundated rail ..

CM aide inspects process to dewater inundated railway track near Nawabshah

51 seconds ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Says Decision on Martial L ..

Armenian Prime Minister Says Decision on Martial Law Depends on Developments at ..

52 seconds ago
 Pashinyan Will Not Participate in SCO Summit in Uz ..

Pashinyan Will Not Participate in SCO Summit in Uzbekistan - Yerevan

55 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks thorough probe into Has ..

Islamabad High Court seeks thorough probe into Haseeb Hamza's disappearance

57 seconds ago
 US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 En ..

US Puts Cyber-Related Sanctions on 10 People, 2 Entities Linked to IRGC - Treasu ..

25 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU i ..

Supreme Court issues show cause notice to VC BZU in mashroom growth of Law Colle ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.