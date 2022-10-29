UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Attack On Pelosi 'Despicable,' Says Too Much Political Violence In US

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) President Joe Biden called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul despicable and urged everyone to stand against political violence after saying the attacker reportedly chanted the same slogan protesters used during the 2021 Capitol riot.

San Franciso police said early Friday morning 42-year old David Depape violently assaulted Paul Pelosi in his home with a hammer. Speaker Pelosi's office later in the day said Paul Pelosi underwent a successful surgery to repair a fractured skull and other serious injuries and is expected to recover.

"This is despicable," Biden said at a rally in Pennsylvania. "There's too much violence... political violence."

Biden said the attacker reportedly said "where's Nancy," the same chant pro-Trump supporters made during the Capitol assault on January 6, 2021.

The president called on everyone to clearly stand up against violence in politics "regardless what your politics are."

Police later said the detained suspect would be charged with attempted homicide.

