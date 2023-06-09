UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Burisma Bribery Scheme Allegations 'Bunch Of Malarkey'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Biden Calls Burisma Bribery Scheme Allegations 'Bunch of Malarkey'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday refuted as nonsense Republican allegations that an FBI document reveals he and Hunter Biden were involved in a bribe scheme with Ukraine energy firm Burisma.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier in the day said FBI documents reveal that Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma paid then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million to help end a probe into the company by former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

"It's a bunch of malarkey," Biden said during a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The FBI made the document accessible to lawmakers following threats by the House Oversight Committee to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for the document.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Company United Kingdom Congress FBI Industry Million

Recent Stories

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

31 minutes ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

34 minutes ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

34 minutes ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

35 minutes ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

35 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.