Biden Calls Burisma Bribery Scheme Allegations 'Bunch of Malarkey'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday refuted as nonsense Republican allegations that an FBI document reveals he and Hunter Biden were involved in a bribe scheme with Ukraine energy firm Burisma.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier in the day said FBI documents reveal that Ukrainian energy industry holding company Burisma paid then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million to help end a probe into the company by former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

"It's a bunch of malarkey," Biden said during a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The FBI made the document accessible to lawmakers following threats by the House Oversight Committee to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for the document.