UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Clean Energy Matter Of National Security

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Biden calls clean energy matter of national security

US President Joe Biden told a climate conference for major economies Friday that Russia's war in Ukraine shows the shift to renewable energy is a matter of national security as well as key to preventing global warming

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden told a climate conference for major economies Friday that Russia's war in Ukraine shows the shift to renewable energy is a matter of national security as well as key to preventing global warming.

"Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault on its neighbor Ukraine has fueled a global energy crisis and sharpened the need to achieve longterm reliable energy security and security," Biden told the virtual summit hosted from the White House. "The good news is that climate security and energy security go hand in hand." This was Biden's third convening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate since he took office in 2021 with a vow to make the United States a leader in the world's attempt to halt catastrophic global warming.

But it comes just as Biden faces public anger over soaring fuel prices linked to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, European countries are struggling to find ways to circumvent dependence on Russian oil and gas imports.

In his speech, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a blistering attack on the oil and gas industry, accusing it of mirroring tobacco companies' tactics to push a "false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change." "Nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion. Even in the short-term, fossil fuels don't make political or economic sense. Yet we seem trapped in a world where fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat," he said.

However, the UN chief's message ran counter to the political realities facing Biden as he tries to persuade the domestic oil industry to amp up production and prepares for a visit to Saudi Arabia next month.

Americans are currently paying an average of $5 a gallon to fill their cars, up from $3 a year ago, and the hike is in turn fueling wider inflation, now at a 40-year high.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis White House Oil Visit Same United States Saudi Arabia Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully ..

Liaquat University Hospital surgeons successfully conducts oral cancer surgery

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs to start int'l flights from Qu ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs to start int'l flights from Quetta airport by Aug 14

8 minutes ago
 Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to ri ..

Heatwave grips France and Spain as temps set to rise

8 minutes ago
 New UNICEF's Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A ..

New UNICEF's Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil presents credentials

8 minutes ago
 Tree plantation imperative to end environmental po ..

Tree plantation imperative to end environmental pollution: commissioner

8 minutes ago
 England hit world record ODI score of 498-4 agains ..

England hit world record ODI score of 498-4 against the Netherlands

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.