Biden calls clean energy matter of national security

US President Joe Biden told a climate conference for major economies Friday that Russia's war in Ukraine shows the shift to renewable energy is a matter of national security as well as key to preventing global warming

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden told a climate conference for major economies Friday that Russia's war in Ukraine shows the shift to renewable energy is a matter of national security as well as key to preventing global warming.

"Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault on its neighbor Ukraine has fueled a global energy crisis and sharpened the need to achieve longterm reliable energy security and security," Biden told the virtual summit hosted from the White House. "The good news is that climate security and energy security go hand in hand." This was Biden's third convening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate since he took office in 2021 with a vow to make the United States a leader in the world's attempt to halt catastrophic global warming.

But it comes just as Biden faces public anger over soaring fuel prices linked to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, European countries are struggling to find ways to circumvent dependence on Russian oil and gas imports.

In his speech, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a blistering attack on the oil and gas industry, accusing it of mirroring tobacco companies' tactics to push a "false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change." "Nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion. Even in the short-term, fossil fuels don't make political or economic sense. Yet we seem trapped in a world where fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat," he said.

However, the UN chief's message ran counter to the political realities facing Biden as he tries to persuade the domestic oil industry to amp up production and prepares for a visit to Saudi Arabia next month.

Americans are currently paying an average of $5 a gallon to fill their cars, up from $3 a year ago, and the hike is in turn fueling wider inflation, now at a 40-year high.