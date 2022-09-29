Biden Calls Florida Mayors About Federal Hurricane Relief as Ian Hits - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden called mayors from cities around Florida to discuss the federal government's support for the state as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, the White House said in a readout.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today made separate calls to the Mayors of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sarasota and the Chair of Charlotte County, Florida to let them know their communities have the full force of the Federal government behind them as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida," the readout said on Wednesday.

Biden was able to reach Mayor Kevin Anderson of Fort Myers, and the two discussed the city's needs for its most vulnerable populations, the readout said. The president left messages for the other officials, the readout added.

Over a million people were without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall on Wednesday. The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to lead the government's response efforts, alongside the Red Cross and Florida National Guard among others.