UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Florida Mayors About Federal Hurricane Relief As Ian Hits - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Biden Calls Florida Mayors About Federal Hurricane Relief as Ian Hits - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden called mayors from cities around Florida to discuss the federal government's support for the state as Hurricane Ian makes landfall, the White House said in a readout.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today made separate calls to the Mayors of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sarasota and the Chair of Charlotte County, Florida to let them know their communities have the full force of the Federal government behind them as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida," the readout said on Wednesday.

Biden was able to reach Mayor Kevin Anderson of Fort Myers, and the two discussed the city's needs for its most vulnerable populations, the readout said. The president left messages for the other officials, the readout added.

Over a million people were without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, made landfall on Wednesday. The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to lead the government's response efforts, alongside the Red Cross and Florida National Guard among others.

Related Topics

Storm White House Lead Cape Coral Anderson Sarasota Charlotte Florida From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

3 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

3 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

3 hours ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

3 hours ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.