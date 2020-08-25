UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls For Accountability In Officer-Involved Shooting Of Black Man In Wisconsin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Biden Calls for Accountability in Officer-Involved Shooting of Black Man in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a statement on Monday called on the police officers involved in the shooting of a Black man in the state of Wisconsin to be held accountable.

"And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force," Biden said in the statement.

"This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable."

Biden and his colleagues made fighting racial injustice and systemic racism key points during the Democratic National Convention last week.

Months-long Protests erupted in the United States in May after African-American man George Floyd died when a police officer in the state of Minneapolis put him in a neck restraint. Some of the protests turned into violent riots with looting and clashes with law enforcement.

Related Topics

Riots Police Died Man George Minneapolis United States May

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

1 hour ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

50 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

50 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

50 minutes ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

46 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.