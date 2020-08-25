Biden Calls for Accountability in Officer-Involved Shooting of Black Man in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a statement on Monday called on the police officers involved in the shooting of a Black man in the state of Wisconsin to be held accountable.

"And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force," Biden said in the statement.

"This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable."

Biden and his colleagues made fighting racial injustice and systemic racism key points during the Democratic National Convention last week.

Months-long Protests erupted in the United States in May after African-American man George Floyd died when a police officer in the state of Minneapolis put him in a neck restraint. Some of the protests turned into violent riots with looting and clashes with law enforcement.