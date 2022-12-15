UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls For African Union To Join G20 As Permanent Member

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Biden Calls For African Union to Join G20 as Permanent Member

US President Joe Biden called for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden called for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.

"Today I am calling for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member of the G20," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.

Related Topics

Washington

Recent Stories

Tanners Association hands over sanitation machiner ..

Tanners Association hands over sanitation machinery, equipment to SSWMB

58 seconds ago
 European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herz ..

European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina Status of Candidate Co ..

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh celebrates birthdays of elephants a ..

Governor Sindh celebrates birthdays of elephants at Safari Park with school chil ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Says US Plans to Commit $55Bln in Africa Ove ..

Biden Says US Plans to Commit $55Bln in Africa Over Next 3 Years to Advance UN A ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Says 'Eager' to Visit Africa After Being Inv ..

Biden Says 'Eager' to Visit Africa After Being Invited by African Leaders

1 minute ago
 Yellen Meets China's Envoy to Exchange Views on Ma ..

Yellen Meets China's Envoy to Exchange Views on Macroeconomic Developments - Tre ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.