Biden Calls For African Union to Join G20 as Permanent Member

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden called for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member.

"Today I am calling for the African Union to join the G20 as a permanent member of the G20," Biden said at the opening ceremony of the US-Africa summit in Washington, DC.