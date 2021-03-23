UrduPoint.com
Biden Calls For Assault Weapons Ban, Closing Loopholes In Background Check System

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:01 PM

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on lawmakers to impose a ban on assault weapons in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and close the existing loopholes in background check system

"I don't need to wait another minute to take common sense steps or save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said. "We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again."

Biden emphasized that he got that done what he was a senator, making it a law that brought down mass killings, and lawmakers today should follow suit.

"We can close the loopholes on our background check system, including the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence. The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate... should immediately pass the two House-passed bills to close loopholes in background check system," Biden said.

