MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday sent Independence Day greetings to Niger, where President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a military coup last week, calling for preserving the African country's democratic achievements.

"This year, as Niger marks the 63rd anniversary of its independence, it is facing a grave challenge to its democracy ... I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy," Biden said in a statement published on the White House's website.

The US leader said that the will of the Nigerien people expressed through free and fair elections must be respected.

Independence Day is a public holiday in Niger celebrated on August 3 to commemorate gaining full independence from France in 1960.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard detained Bazoum and removed him from power. Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the guard, declared himself head of a transitional government.