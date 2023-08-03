Open Menu

Biden Calls For Bazoum's Release In Niger In Independence Day Greetings

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Biden Calls for Bazoum's Release in Niger in Independence Day Greetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Thursday sent Independence Day greetings to Niger, where President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a military coup last week, calling for preserving the African country's democratic achievements.

"This year, as Niger marks the 63rd anniversary of its independence, it is facing a grave challenge to its democracy ... I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy," Biden said in a statement published on the White House's website.

The US leader said that the will of the Nigerien people expressed through free and fair elections must be respected.

Independence Day is a public holiday in Niger celebrated on August 3 to commemorate gaining full independence from France in 1960.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard detained Bazoum and removed him from power. Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the guard, declared himself head of a transitional government.

Related Topics

Democracy White House France Independence Niger July August Family From Government

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

8 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

4 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

5 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

15 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World