Biden Calls for Continued Investment to 'Forcefully' Respond to Ukraine Crisis

US President Joe Biden on Monday issued a statement calling for continued investment to "forcefully" respond to the crisis in Ukraine and to support Kiev's economic, humanitarian and security needs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Monday issued a statement calling for continued investment to "forcefully" respond to the crisis in Ukraine and to support Kiev's economic, humanitarian and security needs.

"I'm calling for continued investment to forcefully respond to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression against Ukraine with US support for Ukraine's economic, humanitarian and security needs," the statement said.