Biden Calls For End Of Violence Against Asian Americans

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

Biden Calls for End of Violence Against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he receives regular updates on the ongoing investigation into the shooting spree in Atlanta, Georgia, and called on the Americans to speak out and act to stop violence against fellow countrymen of Asian descent.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are on a visit to Georgia after eight people, including six Asian American women, were killed in a series of armed attacks on local spa salons.

"The investigation is ongoing and the Vice President and I are being regularly update by the Attorney General and Director of the FBI," Biden said in televised remarks. "We cannot be complicit, we have to speak out, we have to act."

