Biden Calls for Ending Legal Immunity for Gun Manufacturers

US President Joe Biden called on Congress on Thursday to eliminate legal immunity for gun manufacturers when their products are involved in mass shootings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Congress on Thursday to eliminate legal immunity for gun manufacturers when their products are involved in mass shootings.

"We should... eliminate gun manufacturers from the immunity they receive from the Congress.

The only industry in America, a billion Dollar industry that can't be sued, exempt from being sued are gun manufacturers," Biden said in televised remarks.

Biden singled out the initiative as the one thing he would ask for if "the Lord came down" for his wish.

The US president also announced a series of executive orders and requests for legislative action to address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.