Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

Biden Calls for Record Voter Turnout in Georgia Senate Runoffs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden called on voters in the state of Georgia to turn out in record numbers for US Senate runoffs and promised that their choice on Tuesday will chart a course for the next generation.

Runoffs offer Democrats a rare chance to consolidate the executive and legislative branches of power under their control.

"Now we need you to vote again in record numbers, to make your voices heard again and again to change Georgia, to change America again. And this is not an exaggeration... One state can chart the course not just for the next four years, but for the next generation," Biden said at a rally in Atlanta.

The runoffs pitted Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock after no candidate captured 50 percent plus one votes on Election Day in November.

Democrats, who already lead the House of Representatives and have reclaimed the White House in a presidential race victorious for Biden, need to win both seats for a 50-50 majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

A single seat will be enough for Republicans to retain their sway over the Senate and allow them to block much of Biden's legislative agenda in a split government situation.

Biden promised that a vote for Ossoff and Warnock will have an immediate impact as the Senate under the Democratic control is set to approve $2,000 cheques to most taxpayers as part of a coronavirus relief package.

"Think about what it mean to your lives. Putting food on the table, paying rent, paying part of your mortgage, paying the other credit card, paying the phone bill, the gas bill, the electric bill," Biden said.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump is also expected to campaign in Georgia ahead of the Senate runoffs on behalf of the Republican party.

