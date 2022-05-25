Biden Calls for Standing Up to Gun Lobby in Wake of Texas Elementary School Shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said during remarks about the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, conveyed that lawmakers need to step up to the gun lobby in order to pass gun control measures.

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden said that when he became US president, he hoped he would not have to relive the experience of the Sandy Hook shooting that occurred ten years ago when he was Vice President during the Obama administration. Biden added that he is sick and tired of mass shootings and that the United States must act now.

Biden ignored a question about whether he would visit Uvalde in light of the shooting that reportedly left 18 children and two adults dead after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary school.