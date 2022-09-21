Biden Calls for UN to Become 'More Inclusive,' Add Security Council Seats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) President Joe Biden called Wednesday for the United Nations to become "more inclusive," lending US support for increasing the number of seats on the UN Security Council.

"The time has come for this institution to become more inclusive, so they can better respond to needs of today's world," Biden said during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

He added that UN Security Council members have to consistently uphold the UN charter and "refrain from the use of the veto except in rare, extraordinary situations to ensure the council remains credible and effective."

To this end, he said the US supports increasing the number of permanent and non-permanent representatives to the council.