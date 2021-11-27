Biden Calls for Vaccination, Booster Shots Amid New Omicron Variant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) President Joe Biden on Friday, in response to the new Omicron coronavirus variant, called on the fully vaccinated to get booster shots and urged unvaccinated individuals in the United States and around the world to get vaccinated immediately.

"(F)or those Americans who are fully vaccinated against severe COVID illness - fortunately, for the vast majority of our adults -- the best way to strengthen your protection is to get a booster shot, as soon as you are eligible," Biden said in a press release. "For those not yet fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today."