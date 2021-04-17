UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls Gun Violence 'National Embarrassment' As Mass Shooting Rocks Indianapolis

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:58 PM

Biden Calls Gun Violence 'National Embarrassment' as Mass Shooting Rocks Indianapolis

US President Joe Biden called gun violence "a national embarrassment" and ordered for flags to be lowered to half staff after a mass shooting broke out at an Indianapolis FedEx facility killing at least eight people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden called gun violence "a national embarrassment" and ordered for flags to be lowered to half staff after a mass shooting broke out at an Indianapolis FedEx facility killing at least eight people.

"It's not always these mass shootings that are occurring - every single day, every single day there's a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas ... It's a national embarrassment and must come to an end," he said during a news conference as quoted by CNN.

The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings that left the US shocked and at least the 45th mass shooting in the last month following the Atlanta killings, according to media reports. Calls for better control of gun measures are increasing in the country.

In Indianapolis, at least eight people were killed and five people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. According to police, the shooter allegedly took his own life and the FBI is assisting Indianapolis police forces with the ongoing investigation.

Biden called gun violence an "epidemic" last week and described some actions his administration would be taking to stop gun violence, including their efforts to restrict weapons known as "ghost guns" that can be built using parts and instructions purchased online.

It has been two weeks since Biden called for the country's flags to be lowered to half staff after a previous mass shooting. While speaking to Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a news conference on Friday, Biden said it is time for Congress to act.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Indianapolis Atlanta Japan United States Congress FBI Media All

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Rana Sana Ullah will be booke ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

50 seconds ago

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago

China's economy to continue to gain momentum in co ..

11 minutes ago

Haroon concerned about Pakistan's preparations for ..

11 minutes ago

China's central SOEs report robust profit growth i ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.