Biden Calls Gun Violence 'National Embarrassment' as Mass Shooting Rocks Indianapolis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden called gun violence "a national embarrassment" and ordered for flags to be lowered to half staff after a mass shooting broke out at an Indianapolis FedEx facility killing at least eight people.

"It's not always these mass shootings that are occurring - every single day, every single day there's a mass shooting in the United States, if you count all those who are killed out on the streets of our cities and our rural areas ... It's a national embarrassment and must come to an end," he said during a news conference as quoted by CNN.

The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings that left the US shocked and at least the 45th mass shooting in the last month following the Atlanta killings, according to media reports. Calls for better control of gun measures are increasing in the country.

In Indianapolis, at least eight people were killed and five people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. According to police, the shooter allegedly took his own life and the FBI is assisting Indianapolis police forces with the ongoing investigation.

Biden called gun violence an "epidemic" last week and described some actions his administration would be taking to stop gun violence, including their efforts to restrict weapons known as "ghost guns" that can be built using parts and instructions purchased online.

It has been two weeks since Biden called for the country's flags to be lowered to half staff after a previous mass shooting. While speaking to Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a news conference on Friday, Biden said it is time for Congress to act.