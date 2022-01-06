UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls January 6 Events At US Capital 'Armed Insurrection'

US President Joe Biden said the US Capital was assaulted on January 6 last year and the events that transpired were an "armed insurrection."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said the US Capital was assaulted on January 6 last year and the events that transpired were an "armed insurrection."

"This place was assaulted. Lives at risk. The nation's capital under siege. This was not a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection," Biden said in his address marking the one year anniversary of the events at the US Capitol.

Biden called out former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

"He values power over principle because he sees his own interest is more important than his country's interest," Biden said. "His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can't accept he lost."

Biden said those who plotted and stormed the US Capitol one year ago to deny the certification of the election results came to Washington not out of patriotism but in rage and in service of "one man.

"Those who stormed this Capitol and those who instigated and incited, those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy," he said.

Biden also praised the law enforcement officers who repelled the rioters and pledged to defend the nation from further attacks on the US democracy.

On January 6, Trump supporters came on the US Capitol grounds to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. A group entered Congress and in the melee, police shot dead one unarmed protester and resulted in injuries to law enforcement and protesters.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol breach, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.

