Biden Calls on Congress to Impeach Trump if He Continues to Obstruct Ukraine Call Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Former US Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump if he continues to obstruct the investigation into his recent telephone conversation with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy.

"He [Trump] continues to obstruct Congress and flank the law," Biden said in a statement. "In my view, Donald Trump will leave Congress no choice but to initiate impeachment."