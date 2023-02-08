Biden Calls on Congress to Work Together to Address Migration Crisis on US Southern Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address called on all lawmakers to work together to address the migration on the US southern border regardless of their political affiliation.

"Let's also come together on immigration and make it a bipartisan issue like it was before," Biden said in prepared remarks on Tuesday night.

Biden further said that his new border policies rolled out in January have helped drop record levels of illegal crossings on the US southern border. He explained that unlawful crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97%.

The US president emphasized, however, that illegal migration issues on the US southern border will not be fixed until Congress takes action to resolve the crisis.

Biden urged Republicans in Congress to at least pass legislation supporting his plans to provide the equipment and officers needed to secure the border while also creating a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, migrants on temporary status, migrant farm workers, and migrants considered essential workers in the United States.