Biden Calls on Cuban Government to 'Hear Their People and Serve Their Needs' - White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for the fresh protests in Cuba and called on the government to respond to the people's demands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for the fresh protests in Cuba and called on the government to respond to the people's demands.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said in a statement shared by the White House. "The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

On Sunday, protests erupted in Cuba as thousands of people took to the streets to demand free elections and solutions to social problems. Local media reported that protests took place in eight cities on the island nation, including in Havana.

Biden said the Cuban people are bravely asserting their fundamental and universal rights.

"Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected," Biden said.

Earlier on Monday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said some of protesters had been paid by the United States to provoke unrest in Cuba. Diaz-Canel called on his supporters the previous day to take to the streets after accusing the United States of trying to destabilize Cuba.

Counter-marches of government supporters took place in five cities and Diaz-Canel joined the march in the San Antonio de los Banos municipality of Havana.

In one instance, protesters and counter-demonstrators clashed and in another a store was looted and several cars overturned, according to reports.