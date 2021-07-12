US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for the fresh protests in Cuba and called on the government to respond to the people's demands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for the fresh protests in Cuba and called on the government to respond to the people's demands.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said in a statement shared by the White House.

"The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."