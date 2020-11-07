Biden Calls on His Followers to Keep Calm, Patient While Ballots Count Underway

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden has called on his followers to keep calm and patient while the ballots count in some states is still underway.

"I know tensions can be high after a tough election like we just had. But we need to remain calm, patient and let the process work out as we count all the votes," Biden said in his address to the nation on late Friday.