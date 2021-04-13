UrduPoint.com
Biden Calls On Russia To De-escalate Tensions In Ukraine In Call With Putin - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

Biden Calls on Russia to De-escalate Tensions in Ukraine in Call With Putin - White House

US President Joe Biden called on Russia to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Russia to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the White House said.

"President Biden emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," the White House said in a statement.

