Biden Calls on UN Security Council to Act on Myanmar, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden has held a meeting with the permanent representatives from the UN Security Council and called on them to urgently act on Myanmar, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

"Thanking U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield for her stewardship as the United States holds the Presidency of the Council this month, the President also noted the need for the UNSC action on a range of regional crises, including those in Burma [Myanmar], Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen," the statement said.

During the meeting, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to "values-based global leadership and re-engagement with international institutions," especially the United Nations.

"The President reiterated the importance of working with global partners and through multilateral institutions to end the pandemic, improve global health security, and ensure that our nations drive an equitable and sustainable economic recovery," the statement noted.

The US leader also expressed the country's intention to formally join the UN Group of Friends on Climate and Security.