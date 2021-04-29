Biden Calls on US Congress to Establish Health Research Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden in his first speech to a joint session of Congress called for the creation of a new health research agency that would be able to develop breakthroughs to treat disease like diabetes and cancer.

"The National Institutes of Health, the NIH - should create a similar Advanced Research Projects Agency for health to develop breakthroughs - to prevent, detect, and treat diseases like Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cancer," Biden said on Wednesday night.