Biden Calls On US Congress To Pass Comprehensive Immigration Bill - Address

Thu 29th April 2021

Biden Calls on US Congress to Pass Comprehensive Immigration Bill - Address

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform legislation, according to excerpts of his address to the joint session of Congress released in advance by the White House.

"Let's end our exhausting war over immigration," Biden's speech read on Wednesday night. "On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress. If you believe we need a secure border - pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship - pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem - I have sent you a bill, now pass it."

