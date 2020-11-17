Biden Calls on US Congress to Quickly Pass New COVID-19 Relief Package

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to pass a new COVID-19 relief package as soon as possible.

"We can deliver immediate relief and it need be done quickly," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, after conducting a call with CEOs of various US businesses.

Biden expressed readiness to work with people of throughout the political spectrum in order to reach the goal of approving the COVID-19 relief package.

"We can bring Democrats and Republicans together, work with business and labor to deliver those necessary resources," Biden said.