Biden Calls On US Congress To Quickly Pass New COVID-19 Relief Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Biden Calls on US Congress to Quickly Pass New COVID-19 Relief Package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to pass a new COVID-19 relief package as soon as possible.

"We can deliver immediate relief and it need be done quickly," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, after conducting a call with CEOs of various US businesses.

Biden expressed readiness to work with people of throughout the political spectrum in order to reach the goal of approving the COVID-19 relief package.

"We can bring Democrats and Republicans together, work with business and labor to deliver those necessary resources," Biden said.

