Biden Calls Papua New Guinea Prime Minister After Canceling Visit Over Debt Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden called Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Thursday to reaffirm his commitment to the renewed partnership with the Pacific Islands after he canceled his visit to the country over talks on the US debt ceiling with Congressional leaders.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., spoke today with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea. President Biden, calling from Air Force One, personally conveyed that he would be unable to travel to Papua New Guinea to meet with Prime Minister Marape and other Pacific Island Forum leaders due to the need to return to Washington for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden reaffirmed continued US commitment to the renewed partnership with the Pacific Islands and said Secretary Antony Blinken would represent him at the US-Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Port Moresby, the White House said.

"President Biden also invited the Prime Minister and other Pacific leaders to Washington, DC later this year for the second U.S. summit with the Pacific Islands Forum, where leaders can continue discussions around enhancing U.S.-Pacific cooperation on shared priorities including combating the climate crisis, increasing trade and economic ties, promoting maritime security, advancing sustainable and inclusive development, and increasing people-to-people engagement," the readout added.

Biden is visiting Japan to participate in a G7 leaders summit, after which he will return to the US to negotiate raising the debt ceiling to avert the country defaulting as early as June. Biden's trip to Japan was initially the beginning of a broader visit to the Indo-Pacific region, which included stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.